Ludhiana: Pothole-ridden road near Kohara Chowk poses threat to commuters

Interestingly, the neglected stretch also leads to the office of Punjab housing and urban development minister Hardeep Mundian.

Locals stated that the dilapidated stretch witnessed a heavy influx of traffic, ranging from two wheelers to heavy commercial vehicles.

The residents further highlighted that the road has not seen any maintenance for months, leaving it riddled with potholes and broken sections, acting as an invitation to road mishaps, especially for the cyclists and two-wheelers that ply in huge numbers on this particular stretch.

Rajesh Kumar, a 37-year-old shopkeeper in the area, commented, “The road has remained in bad conditions for months even though it leads to the office of cabinet minister Mundian.”

A PWD official, on the condition of anonymity, stated that the department has conducted patchwork repairs several times, but the road continues to remain unsafe due to poor quality of materials used.

“Moreover, the patch work is a temporary solution. Here, proper repair work is required for heavy traffic,” they added.

Commuters also highlighted the dysfunctional traffic lights at Kohara Chowk, which they say further add to the daily chaos.

“This area lacks basic road infrastructure. This neglected road is especially dangerous at night due to low visibility and the absence of proper street lighting”, said a traffic personnel posted at the chowk.

When contacted, an associate of minister Mundian downplayed the issue, saying, “The problem is not severe; only the section near Kohara Chowk is in poor condition. We have repaired all the broken stretches in the area.”

Despite repeated attempts, minister Hardeep Mundian remained unavailable for giving any comments.