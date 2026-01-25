Ludhiana: Power dept’s ₹159 cr zero outage project faces infrastructure constraints

After facing a 24-hour long power blackout triggered by Friday’s rain showers, residents across Ludhiana may have to brace for continued electricity disruptions as the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has flagged major infrastructural bottlenecks delaying its ambitious ‘Mission Zero Outages’ project worth ₹159.58 crore, officials familiar with the matter said. Under Mission Zero Outages, PSPCL plans to deload a total of 249 feeders in Ludhiana in two phases. (HT Photo)

According to an official letter issued on January 20, the project aimed at ensuring round the clock and uninterrupted power supply is facing hurdles in its first phase, scheduled for completion by February, due to severe spatial limitations at several 66 kV and 220 kV substations in the city. These substations are high capacity power hubs that receive electricity from the grid and distribute it further to neighbourhoods and industrial areas.

According to senior officials, the lack of physical space at substations, has stalled the installation of new feeders which are essentially additional power lines that divide the electricity load. By spreading the load across more feeders, the system becomes more stable and less prone to breakdowns. However, officials said that without space to add these lines inside existing substations, the plan has slowed considerably.

Reportedly, the official letter has also highlighted delays in installing vacuum circuit breakers (VCBs), a critical safety and control device used to automatically cut off power during faults, preventing damage and widespread outages. Officials explained that without VCBs, it is technically impossible to shift power loads, operate new feeders or isolate faults quickly, making outages longer and more frequent.

Additionally, officials noted that unless substation buildings are expanded, the upgraded electrical equipment including VCBs cannot be installed, posing a serious risk to the project’s timeline.

Under Mission Zero Outages, PSPCL plans to deload a total of 249 feeders in Ludhiana in two phases. Among these, Phase 1 involves adding 103 new feeders by February while Phase 2 targets deloading another 146 feeders by March 2027.

Notably, the power department has earlier announced a ₹159.58 crore investment plan to strengthen Ludhiana’s electricity system over the next two years. The plan aims to curb frequent power outages and voltage fluctuations in industrial belts and densely populated residential areas including Focal Point, Giaspura, Rahon Road, Tajpur Road, Jamalpur GT Road and older parts of the city.

According to official data, of the total outlay, ₹74.86 crore has been allocated for upgrading existing distribution transformers which will help step down high voltage electricity to usable levels for homes and factories. Another ₹60.99 crore will be spent on strengthening feeder lines, aimed at improving voltage stability. Additionally, ₹23.73 crore has been earmarked for installing new transformers to support future load growth.

When contacted, chief engineer Jagdev Hans said, “We have taken up the matter with the officials concerned of Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL) and PSPCL’s protection and maintenance (P&M) wing to urgently address the infrastructure constraints at existing substations. The focus is to resolve these issues on priority so that the ongoing project to reduce power outages can be completed within the stipulated timeline.”