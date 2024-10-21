Ludhiana: PPC club lifts trophy at district baseball tournament for boys

PPC Club won the 19th Senior District Baseball Championship by defeating Arya College 5-1. The tourney was organised by Ludhiana District Baseball Association and eight teams participated in the event that commenced on October 19. The winners of Senior District Baseball Championship for Boys in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

The matches were held at Government Girls Senior Secondary Smart School, Gill.

The participating teams included Arya College, PPC Club, Teja Singh Sutantar Senior Secondary School, Shimlapuri, Dasmesh Senior Secondary School, Janta Nagar, Shaheed Paramjit Singh Government Senior Secondary School for Boys, Gill, Gill Baseball Club, Ranjit Baseball Club and RS Model Senior Secondary School, Model Town.

In the first match, Arya College defeated Government Senior Secondary School, Gill 8-0, with Jatinder Kumar, Mantekveer Singh and Harish each scoring two runs.

Teja Singh Sutantar School then beat RS Model School with 12-2, with strong performances from Vikas, Karanveer, Dipender and Mohit, who each scored two runs, while Jashan and Maninder added one run each.

In the third match, Ranjit Baseball Club secured a 3-0 victory over Gill Baseball Club, with Sachin and Abhijit each contributing one run.

The fourth match saw PPC Club overpowering Dasmesh Senior Secondary School with a score of 11-1, with Jatin, Shivam, and Arjun each scoring two runs, and Ravi Dutt, Sunil, and Nitin adding one run each.

In the semifinals, Arya College edged past Teja Singh Sutantar School 4-2, with Jatinder Kumar, Baldev Singh, Ishwinder Singh, and Harish each scoring one run. PPC Club advanced to the finals by defeating Ranjit Baseball Club 6-1, with Jatin, Sunil, Shivam and Arjun each scoring a run.

In the third-place match, Teja Singh Sutantar School claimed victory over Ranjit Baseball Club 3-2, with Karanveer, Vikas and Jashan scoring one run each.

The final match saw PPC Club winning the championship by defeating Arya College 5-1, with Arjun, Vikram, Jatin and Shivam each scoring a run.

Sukhdev Singh Aulakh, president of Punjab Baseball Association was the chief guest for the event.

Harbir Singh Gill, secretary of the association, congratulated the winners.