Ludhiana | Private school teacher accused of beating Class 8 student for being late

In an unusual incident, parents of a Class 8 student of a private school in Dholewal lodged a complaint with the police against a teacher of allegedly beating their child for being 15 minutes’ late.

The parents alleged that the child has suffered internal injury in the ear due to which he is facing difficulty in hearing.

According to the victim’s mother, Pooja Verma, as her son was not feeling well on April 21, his father dropped him to the school around 15 minutes late.

Verma said after her husband left, the physical education teacher at the school brutally beat her son. Apart from internal injury in the ear, there were injury marks on his neck and face. “When I went to pick my son up from school, I was shocked to find him crying. He told me that the teacher had thrashed him brutally. When I raised an objection to the physical education teacher, he blatantly said ‘main haddi ta nhi tori na’ (I have not broken his bones),” the mother said.

Sub-inspector Madhu Bala, station house officer at Division number 6, said they have received the complaint. A probe is on and the police will take action accordingly.

Deputy district education officer Charanjeet Singh said they are keeping an eye on the routine complaints.