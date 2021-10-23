Ludhiana: Process to provide financial aid to athletes set in motion

Acting on the directions of Punjab sports minister Pargat Singh, district sports officer Ravinder Singh on Thursday sought the names of athletes belonging to economically-weak backgrounds from local coaches by Monday.

To promote the culture of sports in Punjab, the sports minister had held a meeting in Chandigarh with all DSOs from the state and the Punjab sports director and directed them to pay special attention to players belonging to economically-weaker sections. The minister has directed the DSOs to buy sports equipment for the players instead of giving them cash.

“The minister has assured his support for budding players of Punjab. We have been directed to pay special attention to players who do not have adequate financial resources,” said Ravinder. He added, “Once we submit the list with the Punjab sports director, the budget will be allocated accordingly.”

The minister has also asked the DSOs to provide sports equipment including playing kits and tracksuits to the needy players practising in private clubs, academies and schools and not only the sports centres affiliated with the government sports department.

“If our coaches train players in a private academy or club or if they know players who take private training and need financial support, we have requested them to inform department about their requirements. The aim is to strengthen the foundation of the players, so that they can bring laurels for the country at the international level,” stated an official.

Meanwhile, Ravinder chaired a meeting with coaches from the district at Guru Nanak Stadium on Thursday and sought a list of equipment required for games like football, hockey, baseball, cricket, athletics, handball, cycling, wrestling, judo, softball, gymnastics and shooting. Pargat has directed the DSOs increase the sports centres in the district at par with the coaches.

An official said that there are total of 35 coaches in the district appointed by the sports department, but only 30 sports centres. The minister said that each coach should have a centre to run so that more players can benefit.

As per the officials, the minister expressed concern over the diet of the players, following which DSOs have made it mandatory for coaches to provide morning and evening meals to the players. Ravinder also warned the coaches of surprise checks by him and the Punjab sports director at local sports centres.

Meanwhile, a few coaches expressed uncertainty over the allocation of the budget for their sport requirements, citing the high cost. “A few required equipment for my sport costs in lakhs. I doubt that the government will allocate the budget for us,” said a coach, on condition of anonymity.