Ludhiana: Officials inspect Payal house of ‘drug lord’ Rano

In a major anti-drug operation, authorities on Tuesday moved against alleged drug lord Gurdeep Singh alias Rano by inspecting his luxury home in Payal. Rano, a former sarpanch, faces multiple NDPS cases and is accused of amassing wealth through a multi-crore heroin trafficking network with alleged cross-border links to Pakistan. The inspection could pave the way for legal action against the property over suspected unauthorised construction. GLADA officials with police force to inspect the house and other construction that has been done without permission . (HT Photo)

Teams from the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA), accompanied by a strong police presence, carried out detailed measurements of the house, including its boundary walls, and documented the property photographically for submission to senior authorities. Preliminary findings indicate that the building plan had not been approved, suggesting potential violations of development norms, said GLADA Junior Engineer Amandeep Singh. A writ petition filed earlier by Rano’s family to prevent demolition has been disposed of, clearing the path for enforcement.

Senior police officials, including DSP (Headquarters, Khanna) Pritpal Singh Sandhu and DSP (Payal) Jaswinder Singh Khaira, supervised the operation.

Rano has been linked to around 11 cases under the NDPS Act. He had spent nearly five years in various Punjab jails before being released on bail a few months ago. Police allege he accumulated substantial wealth through drug trafficking, investing in properties and other high-value assets.

In 2020, the Special Task Force (STF) arrested Rano along with his aides Ravej of Mahavir Colony, Iqbal Singh of Payal, and Randeep Singh of Khanna. Recoveries included 31 kg heroin, 6 kg amphetamine, 400 gm opium, three pistols, one revolver, two rifles, 12 luxury cars, and 50.24 lakh rupees in drug money. FIRs were registered under various sections of the NDPS Act, various sections of the Arms Act, various sections of the IPC, and section 64 of the Punjab Police Act at STF Mohali.

Subsequent investigations led to further recoveries of 31.418 kg heroin, 6 kg amphetamine, and 2 kg chemical powder, while movable and immovable properties worth 7.8 crore rupees were seized. Seven more FIRs under the NDPS Act and other provisions remain registered against him.

In November 2024, the state government had again detained Rano under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1988, underscoring the state’s ongoing efforts to curb his illegal operations.

Senior superintendent of police, Khanna, Darpan Ahluwalia, said the inspection reflects authorities’ zero-tolerance approach toward drug trafficking, while enforcement continues alongside rehabilitation initiatives for drug-affected youth.

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