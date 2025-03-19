Ludhiana: Property of drug peddler’s family razed

Continuing its drive against drug smugglers under the 'Yudh Nasheyan Virudh’ programme, the Ludhiana rural police, in collaboration with panchayat authorities, have demolished an unauthorised two-storey house of an alleged drug peddler in Burj Hari Singh village of the district. Rural police conducted the demolition in the presence of panchayat officials. Heavy police security was ensured to prevent any untoward incident. (HT Photo)

The structure was built on encroached panchayat land by the notorious drug smugglers’ family. Four of the family members including the couple Amarjeet Singh (12 drug cases), his wife Sony Kaur (four cases), their sons Harpreet Singh and Gurpreet Singh (five cases each) were facing 26 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ludhiana Rural Ankur Gupta stated that the demolition was conducted in the presence of panchayat officials and heavy police force, to ensure that the drive was carried out smoothly, deployed to prevent any disturbances.

SSP Gupta assured the public that no one would be spared until the drug menace is completely eradicated, pledging the most severe penalties for peddlers. He added that there will be no leniency for those engaged in drug trafficking.

Later, the police rural police led by Anita Punj, additional director general of police (ADGP)-cum-director, MRS PPA, Phillaur conducted a search operation in various areas of Ludhiana Rural including Gandhi Nagar near Science College where dead body of a drug addict, who died of drug overdose, was found in an abandoned building. During the checking no recovery of drugs was made by the police.

ADGP Punj stated that the police are taking action against drug peddlers and putting efforts into the rehabilitation of the drug addicts. She appealed to the locals for support.

Since February 25, at least 13 such properties have been razed across Ludhiana district.