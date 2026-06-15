Ludhiana: Protest outside MLA’s residence over remarks on feeding strays

Remarks attributed to MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu on feeding stray dogs sparked a protest outside his residence on Sunday, with around 70–80 people demanding clarity on the issue and raising concerns over the treatment of community dogs.

The protesters outside the residence of MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

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The protest was followed by a clarification from the MLA’s camp, which said feeding stray dogs would not be stopped and that the earlier statement was being withdrawn.

The protesters, including members of animal welfare groups Help for Animals, Furry Angels and Happy Tails, gathered outside Sidhu’s residence and alleged that the MLA had suggested that people should avoid feeding stray dogs in public places and instead feed them within their homes.

The demonstrators termed the suggestion impractical and argued that community dogs depend on public feeding. They also cited existing guidelines that provide for designated feeding areas for stray animals.

During the protest, participants raised concerns over reports that dogs had been picked up from certain localities and sought assurances regarding their safety and whereabouts. They also demanded that authorities focus on sterilisation drives, establish designated feeding zones and strengthen facilities for the care of stray animals.

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{{^usCountry}} Money Singh, an animal welfare activist who participated in the protest, said feeding community dogs helped reduce aggression and maintain their well-being. “It is not practical to bring every stray dog home for feeding. There are dogs living in different localities that depend on people who regularly feed them,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Money Singh, an animal welfare activist who participated in the protest, said feeding community dogs helped reduce aggression and maintain their well-being. “It is not practical to bring every stray dog home for feeding. There are dogs living in different localities that depend on people who regularly feed them,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Another protester, Anju, said sterilisation remained the most effective long-term solution for managing the stray dog population. She urged authorities to strengthen animal birth control programmes instead of discouraging feeding practices.

As the protest continued, representatives of the MLA’s camp met some of the demonstrators and sought to address their concerns.

Yuvraj Singh, son of MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu, said, “The controversy stemmed from a clipped video circulating on social media and that the remarks were being interpreted out of context.” He clarified that no restrictions would be imposed on feeding stray dogs and said feeding could continue at designated locations in accordance with applicable guidelines.

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Yuvraj also said the earlier statement was being withdrawn and that dogs reportedly picked up from certain areas would be released on Monday. “A meeting between representatives of the protesting groups and the MLA had been scheduled for 5 pm on Monday to discuss the issue,” he added.

The protest ended after the assurance, though participants said they would continue to monitor the situation.