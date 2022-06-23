Ludhiana | PSPCL apprise industrialists of advance consumption deposit

The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), Ludhiana, on Thursday organised a camp in Janta Nagar to apprise industrialists of advance consumption deposit (ACD) .

PSPCL has been demanding 45 days’ advance bills, but the industrialists had warned the state government to stage a mass protest against the scheme if the notices being served by the department were not rolled back in two days.

Sub-divisional officer Nitesh, Janta Nagar, said around 200 people attended the camp to know about the scheme. “The camp was held to make people aware and not for collection. Industrialists can pay till June 28.” he added.

In a meeting held on Tuesday, the industrialists rued that the industry was already moving through a slump and the ‘inexperienced’ state government was putting additional burden at this time of crisis.

They said notices were being served by the PSPCL to owners of small-scale industries, asking to submit the advance bills in 15 days, otherwise their power connections would be snapped.

Ludhiana PSPCL chief engineer Parvinder Singh said that the consumer is also paid an annual interest on the amount deposited with the department as deposits.

