Ludhiana: PSPCL, GNDEC sign MoU for capacity building programmes

Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) and Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College (GNDEC) on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to conduct capacity-building programmes, including preparation and dissemination of training modules, and provide specific advisory services to government agencies, multilateral agencies and other stakeholders. GNDEC, Ludhiana, will offer capacity-building programmes to PSPCL employees, enhancing their skills and providing exposure to technologies, particularly in areas such as smart grids, material selection, failure analysis, characterisation of materials, data analytics, power distribution systems, as well as other engineering domains. (HT Photo)

PSPCL and GNDEC will also cooperate and work for the development and promotion of research collaborations in subjects/areas of mutual interest, resulting in the grant of degrees/diplomas and certificates to officers. The MoU shall remain in effect for the next 3 years.

The scope of the MoU includes fostering interaction between PSPCL and GNDEC to gain insights into the latest industry developments and requirements. GNDEC will offer capacity-building programmes to PSPCL employees, enhancing their skills and providing exposure to technologies, particularly in areas such as smart grids, material selection, failure analysis, characterisation of materials, data analytics, power distribution systems, as well as other engineering domains.

The scope also includes PSPCL providing support to GNDEC by supplying data and use cases for research purposes, enabling students to address industry challenges.

The collaboration will feature regular faculty exchanges, joint applied research studies and the development of strategic policy papers in areas of mutual interest.

Both parties will co-host workshops, seminars, short-term courses and certification programmes for skill development and training on their respective premises.

The agreement includes mutual access to libraries and e-journals for research and study. These training programmes and activities will be planned and formalised in advance, with scheduling based on mutual convenience, needs and agreed-upon terms of reference (ToR).

PSPCL chairman-cum-managing director Baldev Singh Sran, director/human resources Ravinder Singh Saini and GNDEC Ludhiana principal Sehijpal Singh were present during the MoU signing.

Power minister of Punjab, Harbhajan Singh ETO, said the MoU will enhance professionalism and efficiency of PSPCL in future. He emphasised the importance of offering capacity-building programmes to PSPCL employees to improve their skills and provide exposure to technologies, as outlined in the MoU. He added that the MoU will be beneficial for both PSPCL and the state.