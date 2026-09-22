Ludhiana: PSPCL offices crumble amid decades of neglect

Deplorable conditions at several Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) offices in Ludhiana have laid bare a glaring disconnect between the utility’s role in maintaining the city’s electricity infrastructure and the upkeep of the premises from which its own operations are carried out. Damp and crumbling walls, peeling plaster, exposed wiring, broken doors, dusty records and obsolete equipment strewn across cramped rooms were among the signs of neglect witnessed at the offices.

The dilapidated condition of the utility’s Daresi office in Ludhiana on Monday. (Gurpreet Singh/ht)

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The condition was particularly stark at the nearly 50-year-old PSPCL premises in Daresi, behind Kapoor Hospital. Large patches of dampness and blackened stains marred the walls and ceiling, while sections of plaster had peeled away. Electrical wires ran exposed along the walls and several doors and windows were in a state of disrepair.

Inside, stacks of old files and records occupied considerable space, many covered in dust and appearing poorly arranged. Boxes, obsolete electrical equipment and other unused material were piled along walls and on floors, leaving the already cramped rooms congested. People present at the premises also said there was no proper washroom facility.

The condition of some rooms was so poor that they resembled neglected storage areas rather than functioning government offices used daily by employees and consumers.

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{{^usCountry}} Harsh, a visitor who had gone to the Daresi office to submit an electricity bill, said the state of the building was alarming. “The building looks like it could collapse at any moment. People come here for their work, but seeing the condition of the building is frightening,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Harsh, a visitor who had gone to the Daresi office to submit an electricity bill, said the state of the building was alarming. “The building looks like it could collapse at any moment. People come here for their work, but seeing the condition of the building is frightening,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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The neglect was not confined to the interiors. A sizeable pool of stagnant, dirty water had accumulated outside the Daresi premises, surrounded by mud, waste and overgrown vegetation, further compromising the surroundings.

Similar signs of inadequate upkeep were visible at PSPCL offices on Gill Road near ITI College and in Aggar Nagar. Visitors complained of poor cleanliness, scattered files and old equipment, besides a general lack of basic maintenance.

“We come here to pay electricity bills and for other official work, but the premises badly need cleaning and maintenance. Files and old equipment are lying scattered around,” said Ramandeep, a visitor to the Gill Road office.

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Simar, who had visited the Aggar Nagar office, said basic cleanliness and facilities were lacking. “The condition of the office is very poor. There should at least be proper cleanliness and basic facilities for people who come here for work. The building and the old equipment look as if they have not been maintained for years,” he said.

Security has emerged as another concern at the premises.

People present at the Daresi office said a theft had taken place around two days ago and that the suspect had been caught. They also claimed that theft incidents had been a recurring concern in the area.

The poor upkeep is compounded by allegations of indiscriminate dumping around the premises. People at the site alleged that chicken waste and dead poultry were being thrown inside the compound, which they attributed to nearby chicken shops and a low boundary wall. The decomposing waste, they said, added to the foul smell and turned portions of the premises into an unhygienic dumping ground.

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The accumulation of old equipment, records and other material in poorly maintained spaces also raises concerns over the preservation of official records and government property. For a public utility entrusted with maintaining an essential service, the state of its own workplaces presents an incongruous picture. The offices are frequented by employees as well as consumers seeking electricity-related services.

PSPCL chief engineer Jagdev Singh Hans said, “Such conditions are common in government offices. The upkeep of PSPCL buildings is the responsibility of the civil department of the utility and a notice has been sent to the department to take necessary action.”

Repeated calls to superintending engineer (civil) Bikramjit Singh went unanswered.