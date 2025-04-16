Menu Explore
Ludhiana: PSPCL rolls out new email for complaints

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 16, 2025 07:24 AM IST

In a notice issued to the public on Tuesday, PSPCL informed that the forum's old email ID, secy.cgrfidh@gmail.com, has been deactivated and should no longer be used; the new official email address to register such cases is xen-secy-cgrf@pspcl.in.

Corporate Consumer Grievances Redressal Forum (CGRF) of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), Ludhiana, has announced a change in its official email address for public communication on Tuesday. Consumers filing complaints regarding electricity bill-related monetary disputes have been advised to use the new email ID for all future correspondence.

Consumers dissatisfied with the decisions made by the divisional, sub-divisional, or zonal-level consumer grievance forums can appeal to the Corporate Forum in Ludhiana. (HT File)
Consumers dissatisfied with the decisions made by the divisional, sub-divisional, or zonal-level consumer grievance forums can appeal to the Corporate Forum in Ludhiana. (HT File)

Officials clarified that the forum exclusively handles monetary disputes related to electricity bills, with exceptions for cases involving power theft, unauthorised use of electricity (UUE), and open access where the amount in question exceeds 5 lakh. Such exceptional cases can be filed directly without routing them through the forum.

Moreover, consumers dissatisfied with the decisions made by the divisional, sub-divisional, or zonal-level consumer grievance forums can appeal to the Corporate Forum in Ludhiana.

In a notice issued to the public on Tuesday, PSPCL informed that the forum’s old email ID, secy.cgrfidh@gmail.com, has been deactivated and should no longer be used. The new official email address to register such cases is xen-secy-cgrf@pspcl.in.

Consumers have been urged to send all future grievances and communications to the new address only. The forum emphasised that any emails sent to the deactivated email ID will not be considered, and no action will be taken on such communications.

The PSPCL authorities have appealed to the public to update their records accordingly and ensure that all submissions are made through the correct channel to avoid delays in grievance redressal.

