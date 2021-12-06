Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: PU zonal youth fest enters its second day
Ludhiana: PU zonal youth fest enters its second day

The debate, elocution, quiz and theatrical events hogged the limelight as the PU Zonal Youth and Heritage Festival ( Zone-B) entered its second day at GHG Khalsa College of Education, Gurusar Sadhar, Ludhiana, on Sunday
Students performing at the miming event during the PU Zonal Youth and Heritage Festival at GHG Khalsa College of Education, Gurusar Sadhar, on Sunday.
Updated on Dec 06, 2021 12:10 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The event kicked off with college shabad followed by formal welcome of the chief guest by Pargat Singh Garcha, principal of the college. Professor Prashant Kumar Gautam, director of sports, Panjab University, Chandigarh and Amit Dhawan, senior manager of Vardhman Special Steels Ltd, Ludhiana, were the chief guests in the first and second session of the day, respectively.The topic for the debate and elocution was ‘Education colleges should be merged in degree colleges’ and ‘Online education impact on students,’respectively.

Professor Prashant Dhawan, in his address, congratulated the faculty as well as the students for organising the event successfully. He also congratulated the participants as well as the winners and further encouraged them to strive towards their goal with determination.

Monday, December 06, 2021
