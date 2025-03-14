Salesh Jindal, senior vegetable breeder, department of vegetable science, said that CH-27 is a high-yielding hybrid, with resistance against leaf curl virus, fruit rot, and root-knot nematodes.
To promote vegetable hybrid commercialization, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has signed a memorandum of agreement (MoA) with Ashoka Farm Aids, a Bengaluru-based firm, for the commercial seed production of Chilli Hybrid CH-27. Director of research, PAU, Ajmer Singh Dhatt, congratulated senior vegetable breeder, department of vegetable science, Salesh Jindal for the successful commercialization of the hybrid.
Jindal said that CH-27 is a high-yielding hybrid, with resistance against leaf curl virus, fruit rot, and root-knot nematodes.Its structure ensures long-duration fruit-bearing. The hybrid produces light green, long fruits with medium pungency, making it ideal for powder-making and processing.
Khushdeep Dharni, associate director, technology marketing, and IPR Cell, PAU, emphasised PAU’s commitment to expanding vegetable hybrid commercialization. He noted that CH-27 has gained popularity among growers due to its wide adaptability across different regions in India.
See More
News/Cities/Chandigarh/ Ludhiana: Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) signs MoA with Bengaluru firm for commercial production of Chilli hybrid CH-27