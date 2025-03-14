Ludhiana: Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) signs MoA with Bengaluru firm for commercial production of Chilli hybrid CH-27

To promote vegetable hybrid commercialization, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has signed a memorandum of agreement (MoA) with Ashoka Farm Aids, a Bengaluru-based firm, for the commercial seed production of Chilli Hybrid CH-27. Director of research, PAU, Ajmer Singh Dhatt, congratulated senior vegetable breeder, department of vegetable science, Salesh Jindal for the successful commercialization of the hybrid. Khushdeep Dharni, associate director, technology marketing, and IPR Cell, PAU said CH-27 has gained popularity among growers due to its wide adaptability across different regions in India. (HT Photo)

Jindal said that CH-27 is a high-yielding hybrid, with resistance against leaf curl virus, fruit rot, and root-knot nematodes.Its structure ensures long-duration fruit-bearing. The hybrid produces light green, long fruits with medium pungency, making it ideal for powder-making and processing.

Khushdeep Dharni, associate director, technology marketing, and IPR Cell, PAU, emphasised PAU’s commitment to expanding vegetable hybrid commercialization. He noted that CH-27 has gained popularity among growers due to its wide adaptability across different regions in India.