Ludhiana | Punjab and Sind Bank gives 100 credit sanction letters

A credit outreach programme for government-sponsored schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Yojana, KCC (Kisan Credit Card online) to Animal Husbandry and Fisheries and other schemes was organised on Thursday by Punjab and Sind Bank, zonal office, Ludhiana, at Rural Self Employment Training Institute (RSETI), Humbran Road.

The programme was inaugurated by chief guest Parveen Mongia, field general manager, Punjab and Sind Bank, FGMO, Chandigarh, and attended by Aparna, assistant commissioner (UT), Ludhiana.

Mongia described the benefits of the schemes and urged beneficiaries to enrol themselves under the social security schemes such as PM Suraksha Bima Yojana, PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and Atal Pension Yojana. He also advised them to avail maximum benefits under the PM Mudra Yojana.

More than 100 sanction letters were distributed to beneficiaries.