Ludhiana | Punjab badminton team heads to North Zone Tournament

Published on Sep 07, 2022 10:27 PM IST

Punjab badminton team at Ludhiana railway station leaving for Jammu. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The Punjab badminton team on Wednesday left for Jammu to participate in the North Zone Badminton championship to be held from September 8 to 11.

The team was sent off by senior vice-president Punjab Basketball Association (PBA) MK Chopra and honorary secretary Anupam Kumaria at Ludhiana railway station.

All the players were honoured by the senior dignitaries of PBA.

Earlier, players had attended a seven-day training camp under international player Pranav Chopra and Sachin Ratti at Raizada Hansraj Badminton Stadium,Jalandhar.

Punjab has bright prospects of winning in team and individual events. The team comprises international players Lakshay Sharma, Abhinav Thakur, Radhika and Tanvi Sharma.

