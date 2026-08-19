Ludhiana railway station revamp drags on, deadline pushed to June 2027

The Ludhiana railway station redevelopment project is set to miss its revised December 2026 deadline, with only 58% of the work completed and the project now expected to be completed by June 2027, officials of the Ferozepur railway division said.

The redevelopment project, launched in February 2023, was first given an April 2026 deadline before being extended to December and now to June 2027. (Gurpreet Singh/ht)

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The redevelopment project, estimated at ₹500 crore, was launched in February 2023 and was originally scheduled for completion in April 2026. The deadline was subsequently extended to December 2026, but railway officials now expect the work to take another six months, pushing completion to June 2027.

The project envisages a six-storey station building at the main entrance, a three-storey parking facility, a three-storey building on the Civil Lines side, besides a hospital, guesthouse and around 130 staff quarters.

According to officials, so far, the parking facility and the new hospital building have been completed, while work on the main station building and other components is still under way. Overall, 42% of the project remains to be completed.

In February 2025, HT had reported that 44% of the project had been completed. In the nearly 17 months since then, progress has increased by only 14%.

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{{^usCountry}} The redevelopment is being executed as a brownfield project, with construction having to be undertaken while the existing railway station remains operational. According to then deputy chief engineer (Railway Construction) Abhinav Garg, the initial phase involved relocating officials and services and clearing space for the new infrastructure, which delayed the start of construction. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The redevelopment is being executed as a brownfield project, with construction having to be undertaken while the existing railway station remains operational. According to then deputy chief engineer (Railway Construction) Abhinav Garg, the initial phase involved relocating officials and services and clearing space for the new infrastructure, which delayed the start of construction. {{/usCountry}}

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“This is a brownfield project. First, we had to relocate the officials/services to other places and clear up the space. This took us around a year. The construction work was supposed to start by March 2023, but it could only be started by March 2024 due to this. Clearing up space for the new project took a lot of time,” Garg had said.