Ludhiana: Rain brings relief to industry as PSPCL lifts night power curbs

After nearly a week of production losses, delayed dispatches and mounting anxiety among manufacturers, Ludhiana’s industrial sector finally got relief as Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) withdrew the night power curbs imposed on industrial feeders following a sharp fall in electricity demand after widespread rainfall across the state.

The load-management schedule had virtually brought night-shift production to a halt across several engineering, textile, bicycle, auto-parts and MSME units, many of which depend on overnight operations. (HT File)

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The decision comes days after industrial bodies objected to the power restrictions, warning that prolonged outages during peak production hours could severely impact manufacturing, exports and employment in Punjab’s industrial capital.

For the past six to seven days, industries located in Focal Point, Dhandari Kalan, CMC, Agar Nagar division, Gill Road, Janta Nagar, Vishwakarma Chowk, Textile Hub and other industrial belts were required to keep their industrial load switched off between 10 pm and 7 am, with only lighting load permitted. The restrictions were imposed to divert electricity to the agriculture sector, where thousands of AP (agricultural pump) motors are operating round-the-clock to support the ongoing paddy transplantation season amid high power demand.

The load-management schedule had virtually brought night-shift production to a halt across several engineering, textile, bicycle, auto-parts and MSME units, many of which depend on overnight operations to meet domestic and export commitments. Industrialists had complained that while supporting the farming sector was necessary, industries alone should not be made to bear the burden of power shortages.

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{{^usCountry}} Punjab’s electricity demand had surged to nearly 17,000 MW earlier this week due to the combined impact of an intense heatwave and extensive operation of agricultural pump sets. However, the recent spell of rain significantly reduced temperatures across the state, bringing down both domestic cooling load and agricultural demand. According to PSPCL officials, the state’s power demand dropped to nearly 10,000 MW on Thursday morning, enabling the utility to discontinue the industrial load-shedding schedule. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Punjab’s electricity demand had surged to nearly 17,000 MW earlier this week due to the combined impact of an intense heatwave and extensive operation of agricultural pump sets. However, the recent spell of rain significantly reduced temperatures across the state, bringing down both domestic cooling load and agricultural demand. According to PSPCL officials, the state’s power demand dropped to nearly 10,000 MW on Thursday morning, enabling the utility to discontinue the industrial load-shedding schedule. {{/usCountry}}

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Chief Engineer, Central Zone, Jagdev Singh Hans, said the situation had improved considerably after the rainfall.

“The electricity demand has reduced substantially following the recent rainfall, which has eased pressure on the power system. Since sufficient power is now available, the night load-management schedule imposed on industrial feeders has been withdrawn. Industries are receiving normal supply, and PSPCL will continue to monitor the demand-supply position daily to ensure uninterrupted electricity to all consumer categories,” Hans said.

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The withdrawal comes just days after representatives of major industrial associations, including the Punjab Dyers Association, Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (CICU) and other industry bodies, met PSPCL officials and urged them to review the restrictions. Industrialists had argued that the mandatory shutdown of factories for nine hours every night had disrupted production cycles, delayed export consignments and increased manufacturing costs at a time when industries were already battling rising input costs and weak global demand.

Punjab Dyers Association secretary Bansi Jindal, who had earlier raised the issue with PSPCL, welcomed the decision.

“The withdrawal of the power curbs has come as a huge relief for Ludhiana’s industry. For almost a week, factories were forced to shut production every night because industrial feeders remained without power while electricity was diverted to agricultural pump sets. Textile processing units, dyeing houses and several MSMEs suffered production losses and faced difficulty in meeting delivery schedules. With normal supply restored, industries can resume regular night-shift operations, which is crucial for timely execution of orders,” Jindal said.

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Industrialists, however, said they hope such restrictions do not return during the remaining paddy season. They urged the state government to adopt long-term measures to balance agricultural and industrial power requirements instead of resorting to prolonged curbs on manufacturing units whenever demand rises.