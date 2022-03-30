Ludhiana: Realtor ends life, two business associates booked for abetment to suicide

A 47-year-old realtor ended his life at his residence in Chhabra Colony after he was allegedly cheated of some money by his business associates. Before taking the extreme step, he recorded an audio message and sent it to his relatives and friends.

On the statement of the victim’s wife, police have registered an FIR against two of his business associates identified as Rana Chawla and Chintu.

Sadar station house officer, inspector Gurpreet Singh said the complainant stated that her husband had given ₹60 lakh to Chawla and Chintu for investing in a property. The accused neither invested the money nor returned it. When her husband demanded his money back, the accused started threatening him. The SHO added that an FIR under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused.