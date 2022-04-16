Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana realtor hangs self due to health issues
chandigarh news

Ludhiana realtor hangs self due to health issues

The police found a suicide note in which the realtor, a resident of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, Ludhiana cited health issues as the reason of hangings self
A 63-year-old realtor ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his office on Barewal road in Ludhiana. (HT FILE)
Published on Apr 16, 2022 12:07 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A 63-year-old realtor ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his office on Barewal road on Thursday.

The police found a suicide note in which the realtor, a resident of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, cited health problems as the reason of ending his life.

His son was the first to witness the lifeless body of his father when he reached office. He rushed him to hospital, where his father was declared dead.

The police have inquested proceedings under Section 174 of CrPC following the statement of his family members.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP