Ludhiana realtor hangs self due to health issues

A 63-year-old realtor ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his office on Barewal road on Thursday.

The police found a suicide note in which the realtor, a resident of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, cited health problems as the reason of ending his life.

His son was the first to witness the lifeless body of his father when he reached office. He rushed him to hospital, where his father was declared dead.

The police have inquested proceedings under Section 174 of CrPC following the statement of his family members.