Ludhiana: Realtor wanted in 7 land fraud cases held

The police on Thursday arrested a property dealer wanted in seven land frauds cases, said officials. The accused in custody of Ludhiana police on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Police identified the accused as Karan Arora, a resident of Mahavir Enclave, Barewal Road. He was arrested by CIA staff 2 of police commissionerate.

Along with his arrest, police recovered a Land Rover Defender vehicle. Police said Arora was trying to flee abroad to avoid his arrest. He went to Delhi to arrange his foreign trip and had returned to Ludhiana on Thursday, when the police arrested him.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP detective 2) Rajesh Sharma said the arrest was made during a checkpoint operation at Sherpur Chowk.

The ACP added that the accused was absconding for days and has at least seven cases of fraud registered against him at various police stations, including PAU, Haibowal and division number 8. He said four of the cases were registered against Arora on a single day, April 14.

“During interrogation, Arora admitted to orchestrating fraudulent land deals. He and his partners would purchase land, divide it into plots and sell them to buyers under long-term instalment agreements. After collecting partial payments, they would re-sell the same plots to other buyers at higher prices by executing separate registry deeds,” the ACP said.

He said police are investigating the involvement of other accused in the scam and urged the victims to come forward and report any similar fraud cases.

The ACP added that the accused is a Class 12 passout and several complaints of similar land frauds are pending against him at various police stations.