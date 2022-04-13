Ludhiana: Rebuked for late-night revelry, group opens fire; two injured

Rebuked for creating ruckus, a group of revellers opened attack on an agriculturist, his son and relatives at Mata Karamkaur Colony on Tibba road on late Monday night.

The accused allegedly also opened fire, which left two persons injured, besides vandalizing some cars in the locality.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Two of the accused Armaan and Deep were arrested on Tuesday morning, while their aides are on the run.

Complainant, Jasvir Singh, 54, said the accused, Armaan and Deep, own a health supplement shop opposite to his house. On Monday night, the accused were celebrating their friend’s birthday and creating ruckus in the neighbourhood. When Jasbir objected to it, the accused started hurling abuses at him and pulled his beard. He was rescued by some locals.

Jasbir then called his son, Ramanpreet, who had taken his daughter to a private hospital for check up at the time. When Ramanpreet was on his way back home, the accused intercepted him and thrashed him.

Following this, Jasbir and his family decided to lodge a police complaint. Jasbir called his nephews Manjinderjot and Parminder to accompany them. As they were returning from the police station, the accused waylaid them and opened attack with sticks and iron rods. The accused also allegedly opened fire in the air, injuring Maninderjot and Parminder. While Maninderjot suffered a bullet injury in the leg, Parminder took a bullet in the arm.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Before fleeing the spot, the accused also vandalised the complainant’s Hyundai Verna car and other vehicles parked in the locality.

On being informed joint commissioner of police (rural) Ravcharan Singh Brar, additional deputy commissioner of police (crime) Jagatpreet Singh and Tibba police reached the spot.

A case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapons), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act was registered against Armaan, Deep, and their aides Chetan, Pankaj Rajpur, Rajan Sharma, Parkash, Teji Pandit, Laddi Shergill.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tibba station house officer (SHO) inspector Nardev Singh said it is yet to be ascertained if the accused had licensed weapons or illegal weapons.