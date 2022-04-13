Ludhiana: Rebuked for late-night revelry, group opens fire; two injured
Rebuked for creating ruckus, a group of revellers opened attack on an agriculturist, his son and relatives at Mata Karamkaur Colony on Tibba road on late Monday night.
The accused allegedly also opened fire, which left two persons injured, besides vandalizing some cars in the locality.
Two of the accused Armaan and Deep were arrested on Tuesday morning, while their aides are on the run.
Complainant, Jasvir Singh, 54, said the accused, Armaan and Deep, own a health supplement shop opposite to his house. On Monday night, the accused were celebrating their friend’s birthday and creating ruckus in the neighbourhood. When Jasbir objected to it, the accused started hurling abuses at him and pulled his beard. He was rescued by some locals.
Jasbir then called his son, Ramanpreet, who had taken his daughter to a private hospital for check up at the time. When Ramanpreet was on his way back home, the accused intercepted him and thrashed him.
Following this, Jasbir and his family decided to lodge a police complaint. Jasbir called his nephews Manjinderjot and Parminder to accompany them. As they were returning from the police station, the accused waylaid them and opened attack with sticks and iron rods. The accused also allegedly opened fire in the air, injuring Maninderjot and Parminder. While Maninderjot suffered a bullet injury in the leg, Parminder took a bullet in the arm.
Before fleeing the spot, the accused also vandalised the complainant’s Hyundai Verna car and other vehicles parked in the locality.
On being informed joint commissioner of police (rural) Ravcharan Singh Brar, additional deputy commissioner of police (crime) Jagatpreet Singh and Tibba police reached the spot.
A case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapons), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act was registered against Armaan, Deep, and their aides Chetan, Pankaj Rajpur, Rajan Sharma, Parkash, Teji Pandit, Laddi Shergill.
Tibba station house officer (SHO) inspector Nardev Singh said it is yet to be ascertained if the accused had licensed weapons or illegal weapons.
-
GMADA section officer arrested for taking ₹1.5-lakh bribe
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Tuesday arrested a section officer of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority for taking a ₹1.5 lakh bribe from a booth owner to issue hNirmal Singh, a resident of Phase 10, who owns a booth in Phase 11the no-dues certificate. The accused, Devinder Kumar Sharma, was arrested following a complaint by a resident of Phase 10, Nirmal Singh, who owns a booth in Phase 11. The deal was eventually settled for ₹1.5 lakh, of which Singh had already paid ₹50,000.
-
Nerul police book 2 constables on IPL duty for entering players’ bio-bubble in drunken state
Nerul police have booked two constables attached with Navi Mumbai and Thane police commissionerates for getting drunk during IPL bandobast on Monday and entering the bio-bubble meant for the players to click pictures. The constables have been identified as Ravindra Limbaji Mate (33), attached to Taloja police, and Narendra Madhavrao Nagpure (36), attached to Thane police. The whole incident was recorded by the IPL organisers and Navi Mumbai police commissioner was informed about the same.
-
Railway racks’ paucity hitting wheat transport: IIA
The Indian Industries Association has pointed out to the state government the shortage of racks in the Railways for exporting wheat from Uttar Pradesh. Ashok Agarwal, president, IIA, wrote a letter to minister for agriculture in the state government, Surya Pratap Shahi, informing him about shortage of racks, on Tuesday. Shahi said that against the requirement of 50-60 racks, only one or two racks were available for transporting wheat.
-
NMMC conducts cricket for blind as part of its Sports for All vision
Men dressed in whites braved the hot weather on Tuesday to play cricket at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, CBD Belapur. This match was no ordinary cricket match. The players involved were all blind. In a first-of-its-kind initiative undertaken by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, a 10-over promotional cricket match was organised specially for the blind. Their coach gave them a detailed overview about the ground and the condition of the pitch.
-
PU Teachers’ Association urges V-C to clear pending promotion cases
The Panjab University Teachers Association has urged vice-chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar to clear all the cases of promotion of teachers that are pending due to ambiguity over the term “shortly” used in clause 6.3 of the UGC regulations 2018. The teachers' body has said that they are being approached by a number of teachers, whose promotion cases have been stuck due to the pending clarification.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics