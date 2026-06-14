Ludhiana: Record-breaking run sends Tejas to Commonwealth Games

Hurdler Tejas Shirse from Maharashtra broke his own national record in the men’s 110m hurdles at the Indian Athletics Series-9 held at Guru Nanak Stadium on Saturday, also qualifying for the 2026 Commonwealth Games. Competing for Reliance Foundation, Shirse clocked 13.27 seconds, bettering his previous national record of 13.41 seconds. (HT Photo)

Competing for Reliance Foundation, Shirse clocked 13.27 seconds, bettering his previous national record of 13.41 seconds.

The meet, organised by the Punjab Athletics Association in collaboration with the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), attracted around 700 athletes from across the country.

Punjab Athletics Association general secretary Prem Singh said the competition was crucial as it is being used for the selection of athletes for upcoming international events, including the Commonwealth Games.

Last month, Shirse won gold at the Federation Cup in Ranchi with a timing of 13.50 seconds. With his latest performance, he now holds the sixth-fastest time in Asia this season, further establishing himself among the continent’s leading sprint hurdlers.

Reliance Foundation athlete Krishik M finished second in 13.55 seconds, while Madhvendra Singh of Rajasthan took third place in 14 seconds.

Several other events also saw strong performances. In the women’s 100m hurdles, Pragyan Prasanti Sah of Odisha won the title. Gurdeep Kaur of Punjab finished second, while Ritwika Singh of Uttar Pradesh took third place.

In the women’s high jump, Haryana athletes dominated as Rekha won the gold ahead of Jonika Pahal.

In the men’s Under-20 shot put, Sai Kiran A of Telangana emerged winner. Punjab’s Harpartap Singh finished second, while Ommkar Prasad Nand of Odisha came third.

In the men’s Under-20 1500m, Uttar Pradesh’s Dileep Saini and Amrit Chaudhary took the top two spots, while Mohit of Haryana finished third.

In the men’s Under-20 discus throw, Nishchay of Haryana won the event ahead of Vaibhav of Himachal Pradesh and Vishal Kumar of Rajasthan.

The men’s 10,000m race walk was dominated by Uttar Pradesh athletes, with Nitin Gupta and Gaurav Kumar finishing first and second respectively. Ritik Kumar of Rajasthan came third.

The competition will continue on Sunday with more track and field events scheduled.