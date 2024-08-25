Ludhiana: Regional Athletics meet concludes, Raavi and Manvir clinch best athlete titles

The second day of the CISCE Regional Athletic Meet, hosted by Guru Nanak Public School in Model Town Extension, concluded on Sunday. Among girls who participated on Saturday, Raavi Bajwa and Tanveerjot Kaur from Amritsar and Tarn Taran were selected as best athletes in the U-17 and U-14 categories respectively, along with Moga’s Manvir Kaur from the U-19 category. The second day of the CISCE Regional Athletic Meet, hosted by Guru Nanak Public School in Model Town Extension, concluded on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Boys from 11 zones including Delhi NCR, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and seven zones from Punjab including Moga, Hoshiarpur, Amritsar and Tarn Taran, Ludhiana, Gurdaspur, Muktsar and Jalandhar. A total of 575 students participated in the event, showcasing their skills in track, field and relay events.

The meet was concluded by GS Foundation College of Law director Sharwan Sehgal with the distribution of medals and certificates to the winners.

On Sunday, In the U-14 boys 100m event, Uday Pratap Singh from Gurdaspur zone clinched the top position, along with Rehaan Palaha from Delhi NCR winning 200m event. 400m and 600m events were won by Sanket Singh from Sri Muktsar Sahib. Moga’s Gurshajpreet Singh emerged victorious in the high jump.

In the U-17 boys, Ojasvi Kumar Verma and Apinderjit Singh from Sri Muktsar Sahib won in 100m and 5km walk events respectively. Jujhar Singh from Hoshiarpur won the 200m event, along with Adarsh Shandil from Himachal Pradesh winning the 1,500m event. Bhomesh from Haryana emerged victorious in javelin throw. Discus throw was won by Yashvardhan Singh from Delhi NCR.

In the U-19 boys, Dilshan Singh, Kuwaradeshwar Singh, Shaurya Goyal and Japkirat Singh Brar from Chandigarh won the 200m, 800m, discus throw and javelin throw events respectively. Nalin Mendiratta clinched the top position in high jump, along with Prabhnoor Singh Gill winning two events, 1,500m and long jump. Jagjeet Singh representing the same zone won the 400m event. Vijaypartap Singh from Moga won the triple jump and 400m hurdles.