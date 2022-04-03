Ludhiana | Renowed vet Randhawa retires from GADVASU

After serving for 32 years in the institution, veterinarian Dr Charanjit Singh Randhawa retired from Guru Angad Dev Veterinary & Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), on attaining the age of superannuation.

A farewell function was arranged by GADVASU Teachers’ Association in the honour of Dr Randhawa, where faculty members extended their warm wishes on his retirement. His research, academic and administrative achievements were discussed and acknowledged in the farewell function.

Vice-chancellor Inderjeet Singh said Randhawa contributed to a large extent in the field of veterinary medicine.

Dr Randhawa’s journey

Dr Randhawa was born on March 11, 1962, in a farming family at Shampura village,Gurdaspur. He obtained BVSc & AH with distinction from PAU Ludhiana in 1987. He was gold medalist in MVSc in 1989 and completed his doctorate in Veterinary Medicine from PAU in 1999 . He joined as assistant professor of veterinary medicine in 1990, elevated as an associate professor in 1999 and promoted as professor in 2007. He joined as head of the department of veterinary medicine in August 2018. He guided 12 MVSc students and two PhD students for their research on important clinical problems faced by livestock of the state for their diagnosis and treatment. During his career, he worked primarily on digestive and mineral disorders of dairy animals. He was selected for “ICAR Best Teacher Award, 2017-18”.

Dr Randhawa is credited with establishing diagnostic protocols in intestinal, respiratory and skin diseases. He contributed in establishing mineral profile and preparation of area specific mineral mixture for dairy animals in the state.

He was selected for NAAS-TATA Young Scientist Award and a fellowship by National Academy of Agricultural Sciences for research on chronic anemia in crossbred cattle in 2002. He received ‘Team Research’ award by ICAR for research on primary ruminal dysfunctions in dairy animals, besides 16 awards at multiple national symposiums and conferences. He published 95 research and clinical articles in national and international journals.

Randhawa had remained in news in May last year when Phillaur police had registered a case under Sections 428 (killing, poisoning, maiming, or rendering useless any animal or animals of the value of ten rupees or upwards) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act against Dr Charanjit Singh Randhawa of the veterinary hospital on May 19 last year, as a dog belonging to a judicial officer died during treatment at the veterinary hospital.

The registration of FIR had triggered massive state wide protests and all the veterinarians went on strike, later the FIR was cancelled.