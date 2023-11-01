The district witnessed a surge in the number of positive dengue cases, with 24 new cases reported on Wednesday. Ludhiana reports 24 new cases, two suspected dengue deaths. (HT FILE)

The data, shared by the civil surgeon of Ludhiana, revealed that out of the 24 new cases, 17 are from urban areas, while 7 are from rural areas. This rise brings the total count of positive dengue cases in the district to 766.

The district currently has 141 active dengue cases, with 117 of them being reported in urban areas and 24 in rural areas. Ludhiana also reported two suspected dengue-related deaths on Wednesday, one each from the Chandra Nagar and Durgapuri Habowal areas. This brings the total count of suspected dengue-related deaths in the district to 15.

As of now, the Dengue patients are being attended to at several hospitals in the district, including 88 patients at DMC Hospital, 41 patients at Deep Hospital, five patients at GTB Hospital, two at Vijaya Nand Hospital, and five at civil hospital.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON