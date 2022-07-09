Ludhiana reports 28 fresh Covid cases, no casualty

As many as 28 fresh Covid cases were reported in the district during the last 24 hours on Saturday. No casualty was reported.

The tally of cases in the district now stands at 1,10,686, of which 1,08,231 have successfully defeated the virus and 2,294 succumbed to the virus. Of 161 active cases in the district on Saturday, 152 have been quarantined at home and the rest are admitted at different hospitals.

The administration has appealed to the residents to take precautions and adopt Covid-appropriate behaviour while moving out.