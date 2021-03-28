Ludhiana reports highest ever single-day spike with 497 cases

As the second wave of novel coronavirus infections engulf the state, Ludhiana district on Saturday logged 497 new cases — the highest single-day spike since the virus outbreak in March 2020. Five more people succumbed to the disease, taking the district’s death toll to 1,108.

The last highest single-day spike was recorded on September 17 when the district detected 464 fresh cases. This is the eighth consecutive day when the total number of cases in the district has exceeded 300. The district’s case tally has touched 32,973, of which 29,089 patients have recovered and 2,776 cases remain active.

The five patients who succumbed to the disease include a 47-year-old man from Lalton Khurd, a 65-year-old man from Bahadur Ke village, 37-year-old man from Gurdev Park area, 53-year-old woman from Mangli Uchi village, 52- year-old man from Kamalpura village.

As many as 5,857 positive cases have been reported in the district this month till March 27, which is the highest in the last five months. The district reported 7,736 positive cases in September 2020, when the virus was its peak.

HT Photo

Cases rise in schools

Fifteen teachers tested positive in the district, of which seven were from Guru Nanak Public School (GNPS) in Sarabha Nagar, two from Government Senior Secondary School in village Manewal, two from Nankana Sahib Public School in Samrala and one from Government College For Girls near Bharat Nagar Chowk, and three from PAU Government School. Seven staff members of Guru Nanak Public School (GNPS) also tested positive.

So far, around 1,32,936 people have been inoculated in the district including healthcare workers, frontline workers, senior citizens and comorbid people aged between 45 and 59.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Varinder Sharma said the administration has been continuously appealing residents to take precautions and avoid gatherings. “The UK-strain has been found in samples sent from the state and this strain more contagious. People need to take precautions and step forward to get themselves vaccinated,” he said.

“The administration is making all efforts to expedite vaccination drive and camps are also being organised to provide vaccination at doorsteps, but people are still shying away. I appeal all the eligible residents to come forward for vaccination,” he said.