Ludhiana residents flay NHAI as toll rates hiked

Ludhiana residents rued that while Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari’s recent announcement of allowing only one toll plaza within a 60 km radius has remained on paper, the toll fares have been hiked instead.
While the single journey at South City- Ladhowal toll plaza remains unchanged, the return journey will now cost 55, instead of 50, the toll manager Nadeem Tyagi stated. (HT File/Representational image)
Published on Apr 02, 2022 02:08 AM IST
ByMohit Khanna, Ludhiana

City residents have opposed National Highway Authority of India (NHAI)’s move of revising toll charges. They rued that while Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari’s recent announcement of allowing only one toll plaza within a 60 km radius has remained on paper, the toll fares have been hiked instead.

The revised rates have been issued for all types of vehicles plying on national highways. The toll fee has been hiked by 5 to 50, depending on the type of vehicle.

Ghulal toll plaza on Chandigarh Road in Samrala has witnessed the biggest rise of 40 in toll fees. As compared to 60 on single journey, now commuters will have to pay 100 on crossing the toll plaza. During the return journey, they will have to shell out 145 from the previous 90.

Similarly, the fares of light commercial vehicles and mini-buses have been revised from 95 to 160 for single journeys, whereas the return journey within 24 hours will cost 235 instead of 145.

The single journey charge of buses and trucks has been increased from 220 to 330 and return journey has been revised from 305 to 495.

The one-way journey through Chaukimann Toll Plaza on Ludhiana-Jagraon Highway will now cost 55 instead of 50.

While the single journey at South City- Ladhowal toll plaza remains unchanged, the return journey will now cost 55, instead of 50, the toll manager Nadeem Tyagi stated.

The move of hiking the toll fares has not gone down well with residents. Karam Grewal, a manager with a car company in Ludhiana, said that he lives in Samrala and regularly travels to Ludhiana in his car

“The fuel prices are already skyrocketing and the government has further rubbed salt to our wounds by revising toll prices,” said Grewal.

Komaldeep Singh of Ayali Kalan village termed the revision of toll prices a regressive move. “If the government is charging a hefty amount of road tax during the time of purchase of vehicle, why are they levying a hefty toll tax from commuters. Revising toll prices at a time when fuel prices are already rising is discouraging.”

On the other hand, farmer unions have decided to protest against the move. The activists of Bharatiya Kisan Union Kadian and Ugrahan met officials of xrespective toll plazas and asked them to reverse the toll rates.

BKU Kadian president Harmeet Singh Kadian said, “We condemn the move. The revising of toll fares is not justified. It appears that the government is penalising people of Punjab for opposing the three farm laws. We have asked the NHAI officials to revise the rates. If the rates are not reversed, then we will take further course of action after the meeting.”

