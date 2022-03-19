Ludhiana | Residents in Model Town oppose eatery in locality

Residents of Model Town area led by former cabinet minister Maheshinder Singh Grewal opposed the establishment of an eatery in their residential area on Saturday.

The residents also slammed the municipal corporation (MC) for failing to take action despite repeated complaints.

High drama was witnessed at the site near childrens’ park in Model town.The owner of the eatery, a widow, Rashveer Kaur also reached the spot.

Grewal said the ‘dhaba’ (chicken corner) has been established in the residential area around 15 days back, which is causing nuisance in the area. The customers park their vehicles in the residential area, consume alcohol and dump the waste bottles in the area.

“My house is situated in the area and opening of this chicken corner in the area has resulted in a lot of nuisance in the recent past. MC officials had also sealed the building a few days back, but it was opened again. If the MC fails to take action against the illegal activity, we will file a complaint with local bodies and the vigilance department,” said Grewal.

Another resident Hardev Bhalla said, “The customers consume liquor due to which the women fear moving out at night. Also, the customers throw the liquor and beer bottles outside the houses, which is not acceptable.”

On the other hand, the owner of the eatery Rashver Kaur, said the land was allotted to his father in around 1949 after partition and a dhaba is being run at the site for over two decades. The area residents are just trying to pressurise her as she objected to installation of a security gate at the entry of the adjoining street, she said.

“MC had also sealed the eatery a few days back after the residents complained. But we had submitted the proof with the MC after which they removed the seal. The eatery has been established legally and no new construction has been done at the site. My son is running the eatery as he lost his job during the pandemic. The residents are levelling baseless allegations and we will move court if required,” Kaur said.

Meanwhile, assistant town planner (ATP) MS Bedi said the woman had presented the documents and the eatery is being run at the site for at least two decades and the seal was removed only after going through the documents and discussing the matter with the senior officials.

If the area residents have some other concern, the department will look into the complaint again, said Bedi.