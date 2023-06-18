Ludhiana: Residents of pvt colonies protest over lack of potable water, basic amenities

Residents of various colonies in Giaspura stepped out to protest over the lack of potable drinking water in their colonies on Sunday.

Alleging the lack of tube wells needed to ensure proper water supply and basic amenities, residents from colonies including Mandeep Nagar, Krishna colony in ward no 30 — a majority of whom are migrants — said they have been receiving contaminated water for the last several months.

They also said that the sanitary conditions of the area are also below par.

They further alleged repeated requests to the authorities to resolve their issues have also fallen on deaf ears.

Kunti Devi, a protesting resident, said they are forced to buy bottled water every day. She further lamented the fact that sewerage in the areas remains choked most of the time and a majority of houses are without electricity connections.

The residents of Mandeep Colony also approached the police on Sunday for action against the builder for allegedly failing to provide legal documents for their plots.

Former opposition leader in the municipal corporation house, Jaspal Singh Giaspura of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), said the residents who belong to the working class had purchased plots from the builders who had assured them that the colonies were legal and would have all the facilities.

“They have not been given proper legal documents including registries by the colonies who have usurped their money,” he said, adding that in the last few years, the number of colonies in this area has grown fourfold from 22 to around 90, yet the number of active tube wells remains below 20.

MC joint commissioner Ankur Mohindroo, who heads the buildings and roads branch, did not respond to any messages or calls.

