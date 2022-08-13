Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | Residents protest opening of liquor vend in Civil Lines area

Ludhiana | Residents protest opening of liquor vend in Civil Lines area

chandigarh news
Published on Aug 13, 2022 11:25 PM IST
The protesting residents SK Sikri and Gagan Jain said the liquor vend is being constructed, while a portion has already been opened by the vendor. Drunk youth create nuisance right in Civil Lines area, Ludhiana
Residents said they have submitted complaints with the excise department, member of Rajya Sabha Sanjeev Arora, Ludhiana North’s member of legislative assembly Madan Lal Bagga, but no concrete steps have been taken to shut down the liquor vend. They staged a protest against opening of a liquor vend outside their residential colony. (Harvinder Singh/HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Raising hue and cry over the deteriorating law-and-order condition and increasing nuisance in the area, residents of Daulat Avenue and Champa Lal Street in Civil Lines area staged a protest against opening of a liquor vend outside their residential colony on Saturday.

The residents said they have submitted complaints with the excise department, member of Rajya Sabha Sanjeev Arora, Ludhiana North’s member of legislative assembly Madan Lal Bagga, but no concrete steps have been taken to shut down the vend — which is situated just opposite the main gate of Police Lines.

“Also, it is close to a temple and two educational institutes, due to which the religious sentiments of residents have also been hit. As the authorities failed to take action, they were forced to raise an agitation on Saturday,” they added.

Residents SK Sikri and Gagan Jain said the vend is being constructed, while a portion has already been opened by the vendor. Drunk youth create nuisance right in the residential area. “After we raised an agitation, the police shut down the vend. But after a few hours, the liquor vend has again been opened,” Jain added.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP