Ludhiana residents take to streets over clogged sewer lines

Irked over clogged sewer lines, the residents of Baba Deep Singh Nagar, Ward Number 21, staged a protest against the municipal corporation (MC), area councillor Kitty Uppal and MLA Sanjay Talwar on Saturday.

The residents of street numbers 7, 8, and 9 rued that they have been facing trouble due to accumulated sewer water in the streets for the last few months but, the authorities have failed to resolve the issue despite repeated complaints.

They stated that the filthy sewer water also enters the houses in the area, and its accumulation is turning the area into a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Deepak Uppal, councillor Kitty Uppal’s husband, said,” A dyeing unit is situated in the area, and the sewer lines overflow due to waste being dumped by the owner of that unit into the MC sewer lines. We have submitted complaints with MC but to no avail.”

“We were also working on installing a sewer line at Shingar Cinema Disposal Point, but the councillor of the adjoining ward is not allowing us to do that, as the sewer line has to be installed through his ward. I will again take up the matter with mayor Balkar Sandhu and MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal,” he added.

MC SDO Samarvir Singh said that he is not aware of any protest as he was in the field on Saturday. “There was some issue regarding a disposal point from where the sewer water is pumped out, and it has been resolved,” he said.