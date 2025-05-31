Ludhiana: Residents up in arms against concretisation of Buddha Nullah

The Public Action Committee (PAC), a resident’s body has filed a complaint to principal secretary of local government department, municipal corporation (MC) Ludhiana, irrigation department as well as Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) against encroachment over land and building a concrete wall along with Buddha Nullah by MC. The committee alleged that the move by the MC is against the directions of the Supreme Court, National Green National Green Tribunal (NGT) and environment laws. Reinforced cement concrete retaining wall over nullah. (HT Photo)

Kapil Arora and Kuldeep Singh Khaira, PAC members, said that the Buddha Nullah is getting narrow due to encroachments by private persons along the nullah and NGT had directed the MC to identify all the encroachments and remove them as per law. “The MC took many years to identify the encroachments and demolished some of them. However, due to some political interference and personal benefits, some encroachments were never touched and are still in existence as of date,” they alleged.

They also mentioned that green buffer zone was required to be developed along the water body side after removal of all encroachment but instead of necessary plantation, MC has removed all the vegetation grown and has started constructing the wall within the flow of Buddha Nullah resulting into obstruction to the flow of the water body.

Jaskirat Singh, another committee member said, “The wild vegetation along natural drains helps with water quality, flood control, erosion prevention and provides habitat for wildlife and acts as a natural filter, remove pollutants and stabilise soil, while also slowing down water flow, further reducing the risk of flooding and erosion.” Singh added that despite knowing the facts that the surface of natural bodies cannot be lined or covered with concrete, the MC Ludhiana has started constructing RCC retaining wall after removing all the vegetation as well as trees grown naturally on edges/slopes of the nullah which will eventually lead to increase in pollution of groundwater table.

PAC members added that they have filed a complaint against MC demanding removal of all the encroachments, illegal RCC retaining wall constructed over Buddha Nullah and to create a green buffer zone along the water body. “In case the authorities fail to take action, we will move NGT to redress our legitimate grievances,” they added.