Ludhiana: Restaurant owner, aide booked for gangraping teen

Published on Aug 04, 2022 12:48 AM IST
The owner of a restaurant in the posh locality of Sarabha Nagar in Ludhiana and his aide have been booked for gangraping a 17-year-old girl
The victim said the two suspects threatened to release a lewd video of her if she filed a police complaint. (Representative image)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The owner of a restaurant in the posh locality of Sarabha Nagar and his aide have been booked for gangraping a 17-year-old girl.

The accused have been identified as Tajinder Singh, owner of The Drawing Room, and his aide Kamleshwar Sharma.

The victim, who is a resident of Purana Bazar, had in her complaint filed on July 30 told police that she had met Tajinder at his restaurant, where she was a frequent visitor.

She alleged that on June 28, the accused took her to a hotel and offered her a cold drink laced with the sedatives, following which she lost consciousness. When she regained consciousness, she realised she had been raped. The girl alleged that Tajinder told her that he had made a lewd video of her and threatened to upload it if she told anyone.

She stated that the accused kept on blackmailing her over the next few days. She further alleged that on July 18, Tajinder took her to a factory in Jamalpur, where he and Kamleshwar gangraped her.

Sub-inspector Manpreet Kaur, investigating officer, said that a case has been registered under Section 376-D of Indian Penal Code and Sections 3, 4 and 5 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The victim’s father passed away a few years ago and she is currently living with her mother.

