Ludhiana restauranteurs elated over curfew relaxation; biz will remain hit, say traders

Ludhiana The announcement of one-hour relaxation in curfew timings from May 24 has failed to appease traders at large. However, permission to deliver cooked meals till 8pm has certainly brought respite to the food industry, which as per the May 8 orders, could not deliver food after noon, leaving them with inconvenient business hours.

Those running non-essential business say their sales have dipped because of the curfew and an hour’s relaxation in the afternoon was unlikely to help drum up business. “The relaxation hours from 5am to 1pm are not conducive for business,” said a shopkeeper, who did not wish to be named.

A trader, Sunil Vinayak, recommends that the curfew be relaxed between 8am to 3pm. “Under the present slot, what is the point of increasing the relaxation by an hour? It will only increase the chaos in the market. the timing should be such that it suits everybody.”

Jewellers in Catch-22 situation

Raman Gogna, a jeweller, says, “Gold rates are announced at 11.30am, so we are left with a very small window for sale and purchase. Thanks to the odd relaxation timings, customers are not showing up. If the timings are changed to 8am to 4pm, it will help our business. The timings right now, are as good as an airtight curfew, for the all the good it does us,” said Gogna.

Nonetheless, restauranteurs welcomed the announcement. “Being allowed to deliver food will provide a major respite to the food industry. It is a step towards gradual reopening. At the very least, we will be able to meet some of our expenses. Takeaways and home delivery are a small percentage of our sales, while in-house dining is the mainstay. I do understand that under the present circumstances it is not wise to start in-house dining. However, I hope that in time, it too can be restarted, said Sukhkaran Singh Gill, who owns a restaurant in Ghumar Mandi.

“Till such a time, the government should give small business owners some incentives such as tax rebates, relaxation in electricity charges and other taxes levied by the municipal corporation,” Singh added.

‘Timely shot in the arm’

Another restaurant owner, Harjinder Singh Kukreja, agrees, “Timely action will save the industry from sinking. Food delivery is as essential as medicines. Many quarantined patients and senior citizens depend on food delivery,”he said.

Hotel and Restaurant Association president Amarvir Singh said the relaxation had provided oxygen to the asphyxiating food industry. “We are hoping that the government will soon allow 50 to 100 people to assemble for weddings,” Amarvir said.

Bhupinder Basant, senior vice-chairperson, Punjab Traders Board (excise and taxation) has also appreciated the order.