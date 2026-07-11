Ludhiana: Retired cop booked for ‘threatening’ panchayat member

A retired policeman has been booked for threatening a panchayat member during a dispute over the relocation of a pond in Lalton Khurd village. The complainant alleged that the accused, who was carrying a rifle, threatened to shoot him and later assaulted him before fleeing.

The complainant alleged that the accused, who was carrying a rifle, threatened to shoot him and later assaulted him before fleeing. (HT FILE)

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Police said further investigation is underway and relevant provisions of the Arms Act may also be added. The accused, Amar Singh, a resident of Lalton Khurd who retired as a sub-inspector, was booked following a complaint lodged by Dilraj Singh, a panchayat member of the village. Dilraj’s wife is the serving sarpanch.

According to the complaint, the incident occurred on July 7 when Dilraj was at his flour mill. Amar Singh arrived there allegedly with a rifle and objected to the proposed relocation of the village pond. Dilraj alleged that Amar Singh threatened to shoot him if the project went ahead and pointed the rifle at him. Another panchayat member, Parmjit Singh, and others present at the spot intervened and any untoward incident was averted.

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{{^usCountry}} The complainant further alleged that Amar then struck him with the butt of the rifle before fleeing while hurling abuses and issuing death threats. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The complainant further alleged that Amar then struck him with the butt of the rifle before fleeing while hurling abuses and issuing death threats. {{/usCountry}}

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Dilraj told police that the village panchayat had passed a resolution to shift the pond to the village periphery and land had already been earmarked for the project. He alleged that Amar, who owns land near the proposed site, was opposing the move.

Investigating officer head constable Gurdeep Singh said, “An FIR has been registered against the accused under Sections 333 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.”

“Provisions of the Arms Act will be added if required,” he added.