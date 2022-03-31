Ludhiana | Revenue department strike enters Day 2, residents hassled

With the revenue staff, including patwaris, kanungo, and tehsildars, continuing the strike across the state for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, the visitors at the sub-registrar offices remained a harried lot.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The revenue department announced an indefinite strike after the protesting farmers held a number of revenue department officials captive in Lambi village (Muktsar) on March 28.

The sub-registrar offices which witness heavy rush on a daily basis were wearing a deserted look, while the applicants rued harassment due to the ongoing strike.

One of the property dealers in Shastri Nagar, Jasjot Singh, said the public faced a lot of harassment during these two days as many had made appointments for getting the registry of their respective plots done. “We went to get a registry done at the sub-registrar office (East) in Transport Nagar on Wednesday, but the staff informed us about the strike,” Singh said.

Another visitor to the sub-registrar office (West) at Hambran road, Ravi Kumar, said the staff announces strike to pressurise the government, but the public faces a lot of harassment. “Already a lot of time is wasted to get the registry done and these strikes further delay the process. The revenue department should not harass the public and the protest should be held in a way that the work is not disturbed.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Strike called off

A state-level meeting was held between senior officials of the state government on Wednesday and the union members, wherein the senior officials assured that a meeting will be arranged between the union members and chief minister Bhagwant Singh over the issue.

Following this, the union decided to call off the strike and the work will be resumed in the offices from March 31.