Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | Revenue department strike enters Day 2, residents hassled
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | Revenue department strike enters Day 2, residents hassled

A visitor to the sub-registrar office (West) at Hambran road, Ludhiana, Ravi Kumar, said the revenue department announces strike to pressurise the government, but the public faces a lot of harassment.
Registrar office wears a deserted look due to strike by the revenue department employees in Ludhiana on March 30, 2022. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Published on Mar 31, 2022 12:25 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

With the revenue staff, including patwaris, kanungo, and tehsildars, continuing the strike across the state for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, the visitors at the sub-registrar offices remained a harried lot.

The revenue department announced an indefinite strike after the protesting farmers held a number of revenue department officials captive in Lambi village (Muktsar) on March 28.

The sub-registrar offices which witness heavy rush on a daily basis were wearing a deserted look, while the applicants rued harassment due to the ongoing strike.

One of the property dealers in Shastri Nagar, Jasjot Singh, said the public faced a lot of harassment during these two days as many had made appointments for getting the registry of their respective plots done. “We went to get a registry done at the sub-registrar office (East) in Transport Nagar on Wednesday, but the staff informed us about the strike,” Singh said.

Another visitor to the sub-registrar office (West) at Hambran road, Ravi Kumar, said the staff announces strike to pressurise the government, but the public faces a lot of harassment. “Already a lot of time is wasted to get the registry done and these strikes further delay the process. The revenue department should not harass the public and the protest should be held in a way that the work is not disturbed.”

RELATED STORIES

Strike called off

A state-level meeting was held between senior officials of the state government on Wednesday and the union members, wherein the senior officials assured that a meeting will be arranged between the union members and chief minister Bhagwant Singh over the issue.

Following this, the union decided to call off the strike and the work will be resumed in the offices from March 31.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP