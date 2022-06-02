Ludhiana: Revenue officials go on mass leave; residents bear the brunt

Visitors to the sub-registrars’ offices in Ludhiana were left a harried lot as revenue officials under the banner of Punjab Revenue Officers Association went on six-day mass leave from Wednesday onwards in protest against the state government.

They are protesting against the suspension of a naib tehsildar and two sub-registrars in the state for allegedly allowing registry of plots without NOCs.

Around 300 plot registries are done in Ludhiana on a daily basis. A property dealer from Nehru Nagar, Gurminder Singh, said that residents need to apply in advance to get plots registered and the strike has led to delay and harassment. “Officials should plan their protest in a way that the public does not face harassment. The government should also take strict action against officials who disturb the working of government offices,” said Singh.

Meanwhile, the union members alleged that there is a lot of ambiguity on NOC issuance and the officials were suspended due to political vendetta. State general secretary of the association, Sukhcharan Singh, said, “No clear instructions have been issued by the state department regarding registry of plots after 2018 and it had also been allowed without NOC for some time in the past. The revenue officers are performing their duty, but the government is wrongfully taking action against them,” said Singh. He added that they will remain on mass leave till June 6 and further decision will be taken after that.

