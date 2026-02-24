Ludhiana RK Road incident:Two men posing as acquaintances steal ₹2 lakh from factory owner

Two unidentified men allegedly robbed a factory owner of ₹2.25 lakh on RK Road near Cheema Chowk on Monday afternoon by posing as acquaintances. The complainant, Sunil Jain, a resident of Civil Lines Mall Enclave, told police that he runs Oswal Polypack factory on RK Road. CCTV footage from the area reportedly shows the suspects pulling the envelope from the car during the brief commotion and later picking it up from the road after the complainant drove away. (HT)

According to his statement, he had reached his factory office around 4 pm and was sitting inside his car, talking on the phone, when the two men approached him. Jain alleged that the suspects opened the car door and began touching his feet, pretending to seek his blessings.

Sensing something unusual, he started driving the car while the door remained open. During this time, an envelope containing ₹2.25 lakh in cash fell out of the vehicle.

Police said the accused had parked their Activa scooter at some distance and had approached the car on foot. CCTV footage from the area reportedly shows the suspects pulling the envelope from the car during the brief commotion and later picking it up from the road after Jain drove away.

Jain returned to the spot shortly thereafter and searched for the envelope but could not locate it.

A complaint has been lodged with the Moti Nagar police station.

Police officials said an investigation has been initiated on the basis of CCTV footage and efforts are underway to identify and trace the accused.