Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | Roads in New Punjab Mata Nagar to be revamped: AAP MLA Gogi
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | Roads in New Punjab Mata Nagar to be revamped: AAP MLA Gogi

MLA Gogi said providing good-quality roads in his Ludhiana West constituency with water recharging pits would be his foremost priority area
MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi inaugurating construction of roads in Punjab Mata Nagar area in Ludhiana. (Harvinder Singh/HT)
Published on May 24, 2022 01:03 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Ludhiana West Gurpreet Bassi Gogi on Monday assured residents that all the roads in New Punjab Mata Nagar area on Pakhowal Road would be revamped at a cost of 60 lakh.

The MLA said the same while inaugurating a construction work in the area.

The MLA said there is no shortage of funds when it comes to carrying out the overall development of the constituency.

A comprehensive development plan has been prepared and they have already started working on it, the MLA said. He said providing good-quality roads with water recharging pits would be his foremost priority area.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP