Ludhiana | Roads in New Punjab Mata Nagar to be revamped: AAP MLA Gogi

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Ludhiana West Gurpreet Bassi Gogi on Monday assured residents that all the roads in New Punjab Mata Nagar area on Pakhowal Road would be revamped at a cost of ₹60 lakh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The MLA said the same while inaugurating a construction work in the area.

The MLA said there is no shortage of funds when it comes to carrying out the overall development of the constituency.

A comprehensive development plan has been prepared and they have already started working on it, the MLA said. He said providing good-quality roads with water recharging pits would be his foremost priority area.