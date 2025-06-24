Search
Tuesday, Jun 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Ludhiana: Roadways contractual staff warn of indefinite statewide protest

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 24, 2025 10:54 PM IST

Organised under the banner of the Punjab Roadways, Punbus and PRTC Contractual Workers Union, the protest drew sharp criticism of the Aam Aadmi Party government from union leaders

Contractual workers of Punjab Roadways, Punbus and PRTC staged a protest at Ludhiana bus stand on Tuesday, accusing the state government of failing to act on their long-pending demands, including job regularisation and an end to outsourced hiring practices.

Contractual workers of Punjab Roadways, Punbus and PRTC during a protest at the Ludhiana bus stand on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
Contractual workers of Punjab Roadways, Punbus and PRTC during a protest at the Ludhiana bus stand on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Organised under the banner of the Punjab Roadways, Punbus and PRTC Contractual Workers Union, the protest drew sharp criticism of the Aam Aadmi Party government from union leaders.

State general secretary Shamsher Singh Dhillon and joint secretary Jagtar Singh accused the government of ignoring transport workers for the past three years despite repeated assurances.

The protesting workers have been demanding permanent jobs for long-serving contractual employees, equal pay for equal work, an end to outsourced recruitment and procurement of new government buses to meet rising public demand.

Ludhiana depot leader Jatinder Singh Soni also criticised the kilometre-based hiring model, claiming it benefits private operators at the cost of public sector employment and finances.

Union leaders warned of intensified agitation if their demands are not met. A large-scale protest is planned outside the state transport director’s office on June 30, followed by a statewide protest from July 9 to 11. If still unresolved, workers plan an indefinite sit-in outside the chief minister’s residence.

“Despite holding over 100 meetings, there’s been no action. If our genuine demands are not addressed, we’ll continue to escalate our struggle,” Dhillon said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Roadways contractual staff warn of indefinite statewide protest
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On