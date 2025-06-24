Ludhiana: Roadways contractual staff warn of indefinite statewide protest

Contractual workers of Punjab Roadways, Punbus and PRTC staged a protest at Ludhiana bus stand on Tuesday, accusing the state government of failing to act on their long-pending demands, including job regularisation and an end to outsourced hiring practices. Contractual workers of Punjab Roadways, Punbus and PRTC during a protest at the Ludhiana bus stand on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Organised under the banner of the Punjab Roadways, Punbus and PRTC Contractual Workers Union, the protest drew sharp criticism of the Aam Aadmi Party government from union leaders.

State general secretary Shamsher Singh Dhillon and joint secretary Jagtar Singh accused the government of ignoring transport workers for the past three years despite repeated assurances.

The protesting workers have been demanding permanent jobs for long-serving contractual employees, equal pay for equal work, an end to outsourced recruitment and procurement of new government buses to meet rising public demand.

Ludhiana depot leader Jatinder Singh Soni also criticised the kilometre-based hiring model, claiming it benefits private operators at the cost of public sector employment and finances.

Union leaders warned of intensified agitation if their demands are not met. A large-scale protest is planned outside the state transport director’s office on June 30, followed by a statewide protest from July 9 to 11. If still unresolved, workers plan an indefinite sit-in outside the chief minister’s residence.

“Despite holding over 100 meetings, there’s been no action. If our genuine demands are not addressed, we’ll continue to escalate our struggle,” Dhillon said.