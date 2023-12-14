Ludhiana robber killed, ASI injured as Punjab Police cops, miscreants exchange fire

A robber was neutralised in exchange of bullets with Ludhiana Police on Wednesday evening on the Kohara-Machhiwara road. In the incident, an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Dalijit Singh also suffered injuries, while an inspector had a narrow escape as he was wearing a bulletproof jacket.

Sukhdev Singh, the Ludhiana robber killed in the encounter. (HT Phoro)

The accused and his aides had executed back-to-back robberies in the city over the last few days.

This is the second such encounter by Ludhiana Police within the past 15 days. Earlier on November 29, two gangsters including Sanjiv Kumar alias Sanju Bahman and Shubham alias Gopi, were shot dead in exchange of fire with police.

The accused who has been killed in the encounter has been identified as Sukhdev Singh alias Vicky of Machhiwara. He was facing trial in a total of 27 cases of robbery, theft, snatching, extortion and drug peddling.

Commissioner of police Kuldeep Singh Chahal said a team of CIA staff-2 of Police Commissionerate Ludhiana led by inspector Beant Juneja was chasing Sukhdev Singh alias Vicky, who was riding a bike.

After reaching Kohara-Machhiwara road, police warned the accused to surrender, but they opened fire targeting the police team. ASI Daljit Singh was shot at by the accused and suffered injuries.

Police retaliated and shot dead the robber. A total of 15 bullets were fired from both sides. The accused and his aides had on December 8 shot at a chemist and robbed him of ₹1.2 lakh, a laptop on Chandigarh road. The team has recovereda .32 pistol, two bullets and three bikes from the accused’s possession.

On December 10, the robber and his three aides had targeted a money exchange facility in Hadian, Koom Kalan, and robbed the shopkeeper of ₹45,000 in cash and four mobile phones at gunpoint.

The robbers had also robbed a customer of ₹10,000 in cash. A case was lodged against the accused at Koom Kalan Police station.

Three aides of Sukhdev Singh, who are in police custody include Aryan Singh alias Raja of Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, Sunil Kumar and Balwinder Singh alias Bobby of Machhiwara.

A forensic team has been summoned to investigate and collect evidence from the site of the encounter.

