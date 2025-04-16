Ludhiana robbery accused shot in leg after weapon grab bid

In a dramatic early morning operation, an accused facing robbery charges suffered bullet injuries in his leg in a bid to snatch the service weapon, a pistol, from sub-inspector (SI) Pavittar Singh, station house officer SHO at Samrala police station. The police had recovered the weapon from a brick kiln following the information provided by the accused. SI Pavittar Singh also suffered some injuries in the scuffle. The injured accused has been identified as Satnam Singh. (HT Photo)

On being informed, Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Jyoti Yadav Bains along with superintendent of police (SP) Detective Pawanjit Singh and other senior police officials also reached the spot. The injured accused has been identified as Satnam Singh, who has been rushed to Samrala civil hospital. SHO Pavittar Singh has been also admitted to hospital. He suffered injuries on his chest.

The incident occurred around 3am on Tuesday, when the police were attempting to recover a countrymade pistol used in a recent armed robbery.

According to SP Pawanjeet Singh, the two accused Satnam Singh of Mustabad of Batala Road of Amritsar and Gurkaranvir Singh alias Hakam of Roopnagar, were involved in a robbery that took place on April 9 near Dayalpur village. In that incident, the assailants fired upon three migrant labourers, robbed their motorcycle, and fled. One of the labourers sustained bullet injuries and was referred to a hospital in Chandigarh for advanced treatment.

Acting swiftly on leads, the Khanna police had formed multiple special teams, resulting in the arrest of two accused. The recovery of the weapon was part of their ongoing interrogation.

The SSP added that following the information provided by the accused the Samrala police took them to abandoned brick kiln for the recovery of the weapon used in the crime. After recovering the weapon, a countrymade illegal pistol, the police made the accused sit in the police vehicle. Meanwhile, Satnam Singh made a sudden attempt to seize the service weapon from the SHO, leading to the brief but intense encounter. In the bid the pistol went off and a bullet hit the accused in his leg, while the SHO also suffered injuries on his chest.

The police team nabbed the accused and rushed him to hospital.

Initial investigations suggest that the accused were under the influence of bhang (cannabis) at the time of the crime and had been disguising themselves in Nihang attire to evade detection. More important information is expected from the accused after interrogation.

Further the SSP added that Sections 265, 132, and 221 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) have been added in the FIR already lodged against the accused at Samrala police station. Earlier, the accused were booked under sections 109, 311 of BNS, section 25, 27, 54 and 59 of Arms act.