Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Robbery of 1 lakh solved with arrest of three
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: Robbery of 1 lakh solved with arrest of three

Had robbed a scrap dealer, Jatinder Nagpal, of cash after throwing chilli powder in his eyes at his shop in Millerganj on June 23
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JUL 06, 2021 01:30 AM IST
The robbery accused (in black masks) in the custody of Division Number 6 police in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

Police on Monday claimed to have solved a robbery of 1.03 lakh with the arrest of three persons.

The accused had robbed a scrap dealer of cash after throwing chilli powder in his eyes at his shop in Millerganj on June 23.

The arrested accused have been identified as Arun Kumar alias Gavy of Dr Ambedkar Nagar, Model Town; Dharminder alias Magga of Abdullapur Basti and Inderjit Singh alias Gora of Mohalla Gobindpura. The police have also recovered 20,000, a sharp-edged weapon and the motorcycle used in the crime.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) (City 2) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said that Dharminder alias Magga is the kingpin of the gang. “He is already facing trials in criminal cases including liquor smuggling. Dharminder did a recce of scrap dealer Jatinder Nagpal and hatched a conspiracy to rob him,” he added.

“On June 23, Arun Kumar and Inderjit Singh followed Nagpal from Jagraon Bridge on a motorcycle. As he reached his shop and put the bag containing cash under the air conditioner, the accused turned up there. They threatened him with a sharp-edged weapon and threw chili powder in his eyes. The accused then robbed the bag and fled from the spot,” the ADCP said.

“On Monday, the police arrested the accused near Jagraon Bridge following a tip-off,” he added.

Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar, Division Number 6 station house officer, said that a case under sections 379-B and 34 of the IPC has been registered against the accused.

Inderjit Singh is also facing trial in a theft case.

The motorcycle recovered from the accused had no number plates installed. The police suspect that the accused had stolen the bike as well.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

This video of a doggo staring at a ball may seem sad but it has a funny twist

Hyena gives zookeeper ‘kisses’ in video gone viral. Over a million views so far

This wedding menu card from the 90s may leave you feeling nostalgic

Cat supervises human working on laptop, refuses to be petted hilariously. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Petrol Price
Horoscope Today
Chirag Paswan
Ram Vilas Paswan
CoWIN
Gold rate today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP