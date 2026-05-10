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Ludhiana: Rupnagar ASI, NRI son booked in dowry case

The complainant alleged that although the family had assured before marriage that no dowry would be sought, the accused later began demanding a Scorpio car, a fixed deposit receipt (FDR) worth ₹10 lakh and gold ornaments.

Published on: May 10, 2026 06:32 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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An assistant sub-inspector posted in Rupnagar and his son have been booked on charges of dowry harassment, criminal intimidation and misappropriation of dowry articles following a complaint filed by a city resident.

The FIR was registered under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 498-A(cruelty) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC against ASI Mahinder Singh and his son Gurjit Singh, who is settled in New Zealand. (HT File)

The FIR was registered under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 498-A(cruelty) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC against ASI Mahinder Singh and his son Gurjit Singh, who is settled in New Zealand, at the women police station in Ludhiana.

According to the complaint filed by Sudarshan Kumar, a resident of New Janta Nagar, his daughter Ritu Chauhan was married to Gurjit Singh on February 14, 2024, in Rupnagar.

The complainant alleged that although the family had assured before marriage that no dowry would be sought, the accused later began demanding a Scorpio car, a fixed deposit receipt (FDR) worth 10 lakh and gold ornaments.

He further claimed that around 50 lakh was spent on the wedding and that cash, expensive gifts and nearly 35 tolas of gold were handed over to the groom’s family during the ceremonies.

Sub-inspector Bibal Pal Kaur, who is investigating the case, said, “The allegations are being examined and further action will be taken on the basis of the probe.”

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Rupnagar ASI, NRI son booked in dowry case
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Rupnagar ASI, NRI son booked in dowry case
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