Ludhiana: Rupnagar ASI, NRI son booked in dowry case

An assistant sub-inspector posted in Rupnagar and his son have been booked on charges of dowry harassment, criminal intimidation and misappropriation of dowry articles following a complaint filed by a city resident.

The FIR was registered under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 498-A(cruelty) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC against ASI Mahinder Singh and his son Gurjit Singh, who is settled in New Zealand. (HT File)

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The FIR was registered under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 498-A(cruelty) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC against ASI Mahinder Singh and his son Gurjit Singh, who is settled in New Zealand, at the women police station in Ludhiana.

According to the complaint filed by Sudarshan Kumar, a resident of New Janta Nagar, his daughter Ritu Chauhan was married to Gurjit Singh on February 14, 2024, in Rupnagar.

The complainant alleged that although the family had assured before marriage that no dowry would be sought, the accused later began demanding a Scorpio car, a fixed deposit receipt (FDR) worth ₹10 lakh and gold ornaments.

He further claimed that around ₹50 lakh was spent on the wedding and that cash, expensive gifts and nearly 35 tolas of gold were handed over to the groom’s family during the ceremonies.

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{{^usCountry}} The FIR states that after marriage, the woman was allegedly harassed over unfulfilled dowry demands. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The FIR states that after marriage, the woman was allegedly harassed over unfulfilled dowry demands. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The complainant also alleged that Gurjit Singh was involved in a relationship with a woman in New Zealand and had allegedly been residing with her for several years before the marriage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The complainant also alleged that Gurjit Singh was involved in a relationship with a woman in New Zealand and had allegedly been residing with her for several years before the marriage. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to the complaint, when Ritu travelled to New Zealand on a visitor visa, she came to know about the Gurjit’s affair with the woman, leading to disputes between them. Ritu alleged that she was physically assaulted on multiple occasions and after refusing fresh demands for money and a vehicle. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the complaint, when Ritu travelled to New Zealand on a visitor visa, she came to know about the Gurjit’s affair with the woman, leading to disputes between them. Ritu alleged that she was physically assaulted on multiple occasions and after refusing fresh demands for money and a vehicle. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The complaint stated that she was sent back to India in June 2025. Several reconciliation attempts and panchayats were later held, but the accused family allegedly refused to take her back unless their demands for a Scorpio vehicle and ₹10 lakh FDR were met, following which the case was filed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The complaint stated that she was sent back to India in June 2025. Several reconciliation attempts and panchayats were later held, but the accused family allegedly refused to take her back unless their demands for a Scorpio vehicle and ₹10 lakh FDR were met, following which the case was filed. {{/usCountry}}

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Sub-inspector Bibal Pal Kaur, who is investigating the case, said, “The allegations are being examined and further action will be taken on the basis of the probe.”

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