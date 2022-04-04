Ludhiana | SAD workers bludgeon Congress leader to death

Two Shiromani Akali Dal supporters and their aides bludgeoned Congress’ Ward 12 president to death in Swatantra Nagar after a dispute on Sunday evening.

The victim, Mangat Ram, 52, suspected the accused – Paramjit Pamma, Ranjit Bajaj and their unidentified aides – of harassing women near the colony’s temple, and frequently objected to their presence in the area. The accused had also filed a complaint against the Congress leader’s friend, who was building a house in the street, with the municipal corporation.

On Sunday, the accused had called Mangat Ram to settle the matter. When he reached the agreed spot, the accused and their aides attacked him with sticks. Mangat Ram lost consciousness after being hit on the head, and fell on the road. Passersby rushed him to the hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Inspector Nardev Singh, Tibba station house officer, said a murder case had been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest. Heavy police force has been deployed in the area after the incident.