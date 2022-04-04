Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | SAD workers bludgeon Congress leader to death
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | SAD workers bludgeon Congress leader to death

On Sunday, the accused, who are SAD workers, called the Congress leader to settle the matter; when he reached the agreed spot, the accused and their aides attacked him with sticks and bludgeoned him to death
The SAD workers and their accomplices filed a complaint against the Congress leader’s friend, who was building a house in the street, with the municipal corporation. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Apr 04, 2022 02:59 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Two Shiromani Akali Dal supporters and their aides bludgeoned Congress’ Ward 12 president to death in Swatantra Nagar after a dispute on Sunday evening.

The victim, Mangat Ram, 52, suspected the accused – Paramjit Pamma, Ranjit Bajaj and their unidentified aides – of harassing women near the colony’s temple, and frequently objected to their presence in the area. The accused had also filed a complaint against the Congress leader’s friend, who was building a house in the street, with the municipal corporation.

On Sunday, the accused had called Mangat Ram to settle the matter. When he reached the agreed spot, the accused and their aides attacked him with sticks. Mangat Ram lost consciousness after being hit on the head, and fell on the road. Passersby rushed him to the hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Inspector Nardev Singh, Tibba station house officer, said a murder case had been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest. Heavy police force has been deployed in the area after the incident.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP