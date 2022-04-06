Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana | Samaj Sewa Society stages protest over 'illegal conversion' of LIG flats into commercial units
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | Samaj Sewa Society stages protest over ‘illegal conversion’ of LIG flats into commercial units

The protesting members of the Samaj Sewa Society said establishment of illegal commercial shops in the residential LIG flats in Dugri phase-2, Ludhiana, is also resulting in loss to the state exchequer
Shopkeepers and members of Samaj Sewa Society protesting against GLADA office over alleged illegal conversion of flats into commercial shops in Dugri area in Ludhiana on April 06, 2022. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Published on Apr 06, 2022 11:21 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Alleging illegal conversion of LIG flats into commercial shops in Dugri phase-2 and failure of authorities in providing information regarding allotment of 14 LIG flats in the area, members of Samaj Sewa Society staged a protest outside the office of Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA), Ferozepur road, on Wednesday.

The members of the society said establishment of illegal commercial shops in the residential LIG flats is also resulting in loss to the state exchequer. There is less demand for the commercial plots of GLADA in the area as the shops have been established in the residential area. they added.

Accusing GLADA officials of corruption, the protesters said the officials are not even providing information about the 14 LIG flats under Right to Information (RTI).

Leading the protesters, Sanjay Tiwari, said as per the information shared by the GLADA officials under RTI, there are 504 LIG flats in the area, of which 490 have been allotted.

“We have been seeking the information for the last around two years, but the department is not sharing the information regarding the remaining 14 flats. If an inquiry is conducted regarding the same, a huge scam will come to light. Further, a large number of illegal constructions have been done in the residential area by illegally converting the residential LIG flats into commercial units. The department had also served notice to the violators in 2019, but to no avail,” Tiwari said.

GLADA chief administrator, Sandeep Kumar, said he has summoned a report regarding the issue from the estate officer and action will be taken as per the norms, if any anomalies are found.

