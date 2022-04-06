Ludhiana | Samaj Sewa Society stages protest over ‘illegal conversion’ of LIG flats into commercial units
Alleging illegal conversion of LIG flats into commercial shops in Dugri phase-2 and failure of authorities in providing information regarding allotment of 14 LIG flats in the area, members of Samaj Sewa Society staged a protest outside the office of Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA), Ferozepur road, on Wednesday.
The members of the society said establishment of illegal commercial shops in the residential LIG flats is also resulting in loss to the state exchequer. There is less demand for the commercial plots of GLADA in the area as the shops have been established in the residential area. they added.
Accusing GLADA officials of corruption, the protesters said the officials are not even providing information about the 14 LIG flats under Right to Information (RTI).
Leading the protesters, Sanjay Tiwari, said as per the information shared by the GLADA officials under RTI, there are 504 LIG flats in the area, of which 490 have been allotted.
“We have been seeking the information for the last around two years, but the department is not sharing the information regarding the remaining 14 flats. If an inquiry is conducted regarding the same, a huge scam will come to light. Further, a large number of illegal constructions have been done in the residential area by illegally converting the residential LIG flats into commercial units. The department had also served notice to the violators in 2019, but to no avail,” Tiwari said.
GLADA chief administrator, Sandeep Kumar, said he has summoned a report regarding the issue from the estate officer and action will be taken as per the norms, if any anomalies are found.
-
Ban on construction at night put on hold till May 31
Mumbai At the review meeting with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray raised the issue of the ban on construction works after 10 pm, imposed by the Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey. BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal requested the state government to put such restrictions on hold as it was affecting the disposal of debris from the sites. Mumbai has 450 sites where the debris is generated due to the ongoing infrastructure projects.
-
MC employees’ union demand regularisation of contractual staff
Seeking regularisation of contractual employees, municipal corporation employees' union, Municipal Employees Sangharsh Committee, submitted memorandum with mayor Balkar Sandhu at MC Zone A office on Wednesday. The employees led by chairperson Ashwani Sahota and president Jasdev Sekhon said Congress government had issued notification for regularisation of around 3,000 employees, including sweepers, drivers etc, but the orders have not been implemented at ground level.
-
UNESCO school report: 60% schools in Maharashtra have access to ICT, 14% vacant posts for teachers
The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization's State of Education Report (SOER) 2021 highlights that nearly 60% of schools in Maharashtra were equipped with Information and Communications Technology. According to the report, the state has just 3% of schools with a single teacher, but 91% of these are situated in rural areas. Vacancy in teaching posts stands at 14% in Maharashtra (nearly 33% of this requirement being in rural areas), states the report.
-
FARM Equipment and Implements Localisation Expo: ACMA’s 2-day expo kicks off in Ludhiana
The Automotive Component Manufacturers Association, the apex body of the Indian auto component industry, hosted the first-ever edition of the two- day ACMA Farm Equipment and Implements Localisation Expo, which kicked off on Wednesday. The expo aims to showcase latest development and excellence in auto component technologies for farm equipment by domestic component manufacturers. On the first day,over 50 leading component suppliers displayed their latest products and technologies.
-
BMC likely to open Girgaum Chowpatty viewing deck on Saturday
Mumbai: The Girgaum Chowpatty viewing deck will officially open for the public by the weekend or in the next week, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. The idea of building a viewing deck at Girgaum was conceived by the BMC in August last year and its work started in October 2021. According to BMC officials, the deck can accommodate around 500 people. This the BMC has said will ensure the electricity requirement of the deck is met.
